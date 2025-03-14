Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,497,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CW. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after purchasing an additional 166,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,065,000 after buying an additional 163,433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after buying an additional 160,395 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $47,220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 333,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,203,000 after acquiring an additional 79,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.0 %

CW stock opened at $314.08 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $238.81 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total value of $924,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,953.12. The trade was a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total transaction of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. The trade was a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and sold 15,935 shares worth $5,528,147. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

