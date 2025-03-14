Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 723,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,861,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 23.11% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBUX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,462.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 172,413 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 186,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 92,674 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $377.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.1908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

