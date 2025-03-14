Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $31.41 Million in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 651,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $1,899,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after acquiring an additional 36,596 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $7,066,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

