Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $34.17 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,585,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,634,000 after purchasing an additional 112,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 841,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 554,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after acquiring an additional 82,223 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE opened at $96.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 293.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

