Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $35.36 Million in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 586,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 318,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 227,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

