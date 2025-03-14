Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $36.18 Million in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 404,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,551,645.65. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

