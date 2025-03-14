Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $36.56 Million in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 442,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,562,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARGT opened at $81.50 on Friday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

