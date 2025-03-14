Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $36.75 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Post by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Post by 244.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $111.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,866.50. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

