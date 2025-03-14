Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 825,723 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 825,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,932,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BostonPremier Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 1.4 %

GMAR stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.39. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

