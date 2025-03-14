Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $31.48 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,338,430 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Regions Financial by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,523 shares of company stock worth $102,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

