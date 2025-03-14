Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $36.04 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $318.51 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.95 and a 200-day moving average of $358.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

