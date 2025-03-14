Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 589,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $63.36 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

