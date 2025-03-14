Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 2.83% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,228,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $18.67 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.