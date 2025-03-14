Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,118,357 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,278 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of HP by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,272 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,833,728 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.