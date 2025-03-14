Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 923,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,545,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.32% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEMA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.67.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

