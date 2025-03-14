Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,865,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of Littelfuse as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,892,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,048,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,649,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $205.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.97 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

