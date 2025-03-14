Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.47 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.57). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.57), with a volume of 74,740 shares changing hands.

Redcentric Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.43 million, a P/E ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.13.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -181.16%.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

