Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.33 and traded as low as C$27.85. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$27.99, with a volume of 3,515 shares.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$306.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.33.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is 40.37%.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.
