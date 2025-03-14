Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,919 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,307 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 324.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,404,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,557.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 927,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 871,375 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 89.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after acquiring an additional 756,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 226.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.