Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Sealed Air by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.