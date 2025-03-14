Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.31 and traded as low as $22.27. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 27,274 shares traded.
Sekisui House Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 5.94%.
About Sekisui House
Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sekisui House
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.