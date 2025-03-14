Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.31 and traded as low as $22.27. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 27,274 shares traded.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 5.94%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

