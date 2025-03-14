Short Interest in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Increases By 84.7%

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VPLS stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPLS. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,000.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

