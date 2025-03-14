Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Increases By 137.8%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 137.8% from the February 13th total of 828,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,152,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.03 and a 12 month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
