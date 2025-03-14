Short Interest in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Drops By 42.3%

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 63,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $412.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.89.
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF
Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.