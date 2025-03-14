Short Interest in Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) Drops By 42.3%

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 63,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $412.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 355,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 60,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

The Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (VGSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of sustainable real estate companies around the world that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by modified market capitalization.

