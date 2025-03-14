Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Rises By 229.1%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, an increase of 229.1% from the February 13th total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vision Marine Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ VMAR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.03. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($24.18) by $22.75. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 662.47% and a negative return on equity of 225.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vision Marine Technologies will post -90 earnings per share for the current year.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

