Short Interest in Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH) Decreases By 56.2%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the February 13th total of 108,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 280,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wetouch Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETH. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new stake in Wetouch Technology in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wetouch Technology by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wetouch Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Wetouch Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Wetouch Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WETH opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Wetouch Technology has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.10.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI.

