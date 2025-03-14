Short Interest in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Decreases By 46.2%

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Where Food Comes From Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WFCF stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.41. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Where Food Comes From during the third quarter worth about $2,223,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

