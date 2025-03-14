Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 689,199 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $33,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,463 shares of the airline’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 348,389 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.50 target price (down from $31.50) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.72.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.