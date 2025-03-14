Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.75. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 44,946 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Spero Therapeutics

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, Director Ankit Mahadevia sold 69,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $53,990.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,866 shares in the company, valued at $538,095.48. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sath Shukla sold 155,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $121,159.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,768.74. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,241 shares of company stock worth $191,288 in the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company’s product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

