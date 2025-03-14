Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,561,000 after buying an additional 325,620 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,712,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $117.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,726.89. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

