Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSI. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JSI opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $53.06.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

