Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 675 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 104.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $360.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $175.30 and a 52-week high of $361.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

