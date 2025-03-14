Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of -2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPCR shares. William Blair started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.