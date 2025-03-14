Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

