TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,190,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,049,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,041 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,693,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,333,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,141,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

