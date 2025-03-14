The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 869.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honest were worth $10,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,163,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 191,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 65,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 220,699 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 1,504.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 851,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 798,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honest by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honest Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $527.12 million, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 2.45. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honest news, SVP Jonathan Mayle sold 37,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $182,532.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 307,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,693.80. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Honest Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

