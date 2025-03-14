The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Mosaic by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.48 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

