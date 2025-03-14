Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Holdings Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of TNL opened at $46.62 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

