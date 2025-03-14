Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.52 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.53). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 41.28 ($0.53), with a volume of 16,618 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.52. The company has a market cap of £92.19 million, a P/E ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Tribal Group Company Profile
Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.
