Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.