Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 773,632 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 270,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067,733 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 679.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,731 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,963 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,607,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $5,159,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,566,342 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $37,186,000 after purchasing an additional 334,961 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.5 %

TRIP stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.