UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UGI were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

In other news, insider Michael Sharp purchased 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

