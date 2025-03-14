Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $72,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,227.60. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $253,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,519.80. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

