US Bancorp DE Has $299,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,072. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

HR opened at $16.27 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

