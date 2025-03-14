US Bancorp DE Sells 2,026 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $323,961.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951,969.71. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $36,347.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,799.46. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,088 shares of company stock worth $1,438,480. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Ambarella Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $52.20 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

