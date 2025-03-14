US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Up 1,219.0% in February

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, an increase of 1,219.0% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1552 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

