US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Up 1,219.0% in February

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, an increase of 1,219.0% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance
Shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72.
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend
US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.