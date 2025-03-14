Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLYPO stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.5162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

