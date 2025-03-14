Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Short Interest Down 84.2% in February

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the February 13th total of 36,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of VALN opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. Valneva has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $551.76 million, a P/E ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valneva stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

