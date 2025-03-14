Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 115.4% in February

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 817,400 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the February 13th total of 379,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,964,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.