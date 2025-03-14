Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 115.4% in February

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 817,400 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the February 13th total of 379,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,964,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

