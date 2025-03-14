Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2025

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 13th total of 25,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,084,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VXUS stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.