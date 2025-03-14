Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 13th total of 25,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,084,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
VXUS stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
