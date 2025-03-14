Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the February 13th total of 25,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,084,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VXUS stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

